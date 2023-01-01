People say that Flash games are not safe. Browsers cannot run Flash games beyond 2020. They were right till we make the impossible possible. With Puffin, people around the world can play Flash games safely on their browsers. No need to install any software, any browser extensions. No additional settings are required. Just visit the Puffin Flash Store on your browser, and it simply works.

Website: flash-store.puffin.com

