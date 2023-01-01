The PlayStation Store (also abbreviated as PS Store) is a digital media store available to users of Sony's PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Vita game consoles via the PlayStation Network. The PlayStation Portable was previously supported from 2008 to 2016. The store offers a range of downloadable content both for purchase and available free of charge. Available content includes full games, add-on content, playable demos, themes and game/movie trailers.

Website: store.playstation.com

