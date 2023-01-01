WebCatalog
Safeway

Safeway

safeway.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Safeway on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Thinking of grocery delivery? Shop at Safeway online store and get grocery delivered to your doorstep. Use Safeway for U rewards & coupons to save money on grocery.

Website: safeway.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Safeway. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Albertsons

Albertsons

albertsons.com

Dunzo

Dunzo

dunzo.com

Fry's

Fry's

frysfood.com

StoreRocket

StoreRocket

storerocket.io

Swagbucks

Swagbucks

swagbucks.com

Amazon Singapore

Amazon Singapore

amazon.sg

Petco

Petco

petco.com

ASDA

ASDA

asda.com

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh

fresh.amazon.com

Diesel

Diesel

shop.diesel.com

DealShare

DealShare

dealshare.in

Amazon Business

Amazon Business

business.amazon.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy