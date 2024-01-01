Runa HR

Runa HR

Website: runahr.com

Runa HR is the main automated payroll platform that serves small and medium businesses in Mexico and it is hosted in the cloud. With Runa, anyone, with or without payroll experience, can pay their employees in just 15 minutes.
Categories:
Business
Other HR Services Providers

