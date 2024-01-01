Top Runa HR Alternatives
Sawayo
sawayo.de
The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel manag...
CU Health
cuhealth.com.au
CU Health offers an evidence based corporate healthcare, delivering health & wellbeing integration for Australian businesses.
Tava Health
tavahealth.com
Tava Health is a comprehensive mental health service that provides convenient, high-quality, accessible mental health resources to employers and their employees.
ReachLink
reachlink.com
ReachLink is a behavioral health platform offering innovative and comprehensive mental health care designed to address individual needs, ensure access to the right support and track out comes accurately. This is made possible by ReachLink's digital platform and quality care that's as effective as fa...
Corplife
corplife.at
We provide a HR Tech Software focused on the topic of fringe benefits. Corplife's mission is to foster employee‘s retention and strengthen the relationship between the employer and the employee. The employer can provide Employee Benefits for the daily life, as well as tax-free benefits to the workfo...