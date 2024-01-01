Roomex is the travel and expenses platform built for businesses with a mobile workforce. Our platform offers the widest network of hotels, B&Bs, apartments and more, with exclusive Roomex rates and accommodation options tailored to crews, project work and long stays. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 52, our dedicated customer care team ensures that every trip booked through Roomex perfectly matches our clients' needs. What's more, RoomexPay enables businesses to manage expenses with ease. With consolidated invoicing, charge-after-checkout and free cancellation, Roomex takes the work out of workforce travel.

Website: roomex.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Roomex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.