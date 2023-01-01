WebCatalog
lastminute.com

lastminute.com

lastminute.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for lastminute.com on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Plan your next trip with the official lastminute.com website. We offer amazing late travel deals. Huge savings on Hotels, Flights, Holidays, City Breaks, Cars, Theatre Tickets & Spa. Book online now & save!

Website: lastminute.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to lastminute.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

CheapOair

CheapOair

cheapoair.com

Raconia

Raconia

raconia.com

Opodo

Opodo

opodo.com

FareFirst

FareFirst

farefirst.com

ixigo

ixigo

ixigo.com

Flysera

Flysera

flysera.com

Cleartrip

Cleartrip

cleartrip.com

ebookers

ebookers

ebookers.com

Hotwire

Hotwire

hotwire.com

Secret Escapes

Secret Escapes

secretescapes.com

LIVE JAPAN

LIVE JAPAN

livejapan.com

FlightHub

FlightHub

flighthub.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy