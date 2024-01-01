Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ROAST on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

ROAST is a service that provides data-driven feedback and expert advice to help users improve their dating profiles on apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge. The goal is to help users 10X their matches and find better matches by optimizing their profile.

