RHB Bank Berhad was incorporated in Malaysia as a public limited company on 24 August 1994 under the name of DCB Holdings Berhad. It assumed its present name on 16 June 1997. RHB Capital was listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 29 December 1994, replacing DCB Bank Berhad.

