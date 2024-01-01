Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Rguroo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Rguroo’s development was motivated by the need for software that could help instructors in teaching statistical concepts and reduce the amount of time that students spend on routine computations. Rguroo’s design pays special attention to the technology recommendations by the American Statistical Association’s Guidelines for Assessment and Instruction in Statistics Education (GAISE) College Report

Website: rguroo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rguroo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.