Practice automation, both your patients and team will love. 1. Attract new patients Reviews matter. Review Wave helps you capture more 5-star reviews by sending review requests to the right patients at the right time, so you will never have to ask for reviews again. 2. Capture appointments Why depend on phone bookings and paperwork? Online scheduling enables patients to schedule (and reschedule) online 24/7. New patients can even fill in a form on their phone before they arrive. 3. Retain & reactivate patients Say goodbye to the never-ending admin headache of follow ups, reschedules and reminders. Review Wave does it all for you automatically with personalized text messages and more.

Website: reviewwave.com

