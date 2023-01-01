Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Retention.com on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Retention.com integrates with the world’s leading marketing automation platforms to maximize audience growth, reclaim abandonment cart revenue, and re-engage lapsed audiences through industry leading data integration systems. Maximize untapped revenue for your e-commerce store with a platform that’s built to increase customer retention and increase abandonment revenue by 10x.

Categories :

Website: retention.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Retention.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.