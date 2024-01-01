Restate Cloud
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: restate.dev
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Restate Cloud on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The simplest way to build resilient applications. As regular functions and services, in your existing infrastructure. On FaaS, K8s, servers, containers. Self-hosted or fully managed. Restate meets you where you are.
Website: restate.dev
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Restate Cloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.