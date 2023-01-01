Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Restack on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Unlimited open source products, no ops required. Instantly run as many products as you want in your cloud account. Built for teams without DevOps.

Website: restack.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Restack. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.