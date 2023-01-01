WebCatalogWebCatalog
remotedesktop.google.com

Chrome Remote Desktop is a remote desktop software tool developed by Google that allows a user to remotely control another computer through a proprietary protocol developed by Google unofficially called "Chromoting". It transmits the keyboard and mouse events from one computer to another, relaying the graphical screen updates back in the other direction, over a network. This feature therefore consists of a server component for the host computer, and a client component on the computer accessing the remote computer.

Website: remotedesktop.google.com

