Remix IDE
remix.ethereum.org
Remix Project is a platform for development tools that use a plugin architecture. It encompasses sub-projects including Remix Plugin Engine, Remix Libraries, and of course Remix IDE. Remix IDE is an open source web and desktop application. It fosters a fast development cycle and has a rich set of plugins with intuitive GUIs. Remix is used for the entire journey of contract development with Solidity language as well as a playground for learning and teaching Ethereum.
