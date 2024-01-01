Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Reductress on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The first and only satirical women's magazine, Reductress was founded in 2013 by Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo. The mission of Reductress is to take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women's media.

Website: reductress.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Reductress. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.