Recruiterflow is a modern candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM built into one. Recruiterflow comes built with features like chrome extension for 1-click sourcing, automated email sequences, job boards integrations and collaboration to helps you track your recruitment process end to end. Fast growing companies like Instamojo, Fusioncharts, OLR and startups from YCombinator and 500startups use Recruiterflow to source great talent and streamline their recruitment process.

Website: recruiterflow.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Recruiterflow. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.