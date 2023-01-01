WebCatalog
RecMan

RecMan

recman.no

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RecMan on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

A complete cloud-based CRM platform for future-oriented companies.

Website: recman.no

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RecMan. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Really Simple Systems

Really Simple Systems


ParkingSnap

ParkingSnap

parkingsnap.com

Officetree

Officetree

officetree.com

Ordway

Ordway

ordwaylabs.com

Sansan

Sansan

sansan.com

Veda

Veda

veda-app.com

Almanac

Almanac


Pereless

Pereless


Spiro

Spiro

spiro.ai

eviivo

eviivo

eviivo.com

AD Sales Genius

AD Sales Genius

adsalesgenius.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy