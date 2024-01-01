Readyplanet

Founded in 2000, Readyplanet is a leading digital marketing company in Southeast Asia. We are one of the largest website provider in Thailand which currently service for over 15,000 websites. Readyplanet is currently seeking an experienced Senior System Administrator (Linux) to join our System Engineering Team. In this highly dynamic environment, the Senior System Administrator will perform hands on administrative tasks including but not limited to scripting, configuration, security, troubleshooting. Our environment is running primarily on Linux (CentOS). Candidate must be able to work as part of the team while also being able to take concepts or problems and work independently to resolve. Strong analytical and problem solving skills and be able to communicate effectively are very important to the job position.

