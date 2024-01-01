Raw Shorts is a sophisticated video creation software enabled by Artificial Intelligence. This online tool allows users to transform text into animations and highly stylized videos. Raw Shorts' services include transforming spreadsheets, blogs, and articles into video content, and its capabilities range from creating explainer videos and animations to promo videos for the web and social media, along with whiteboard animations and animated social posts. The artificial intelligence integrated into Raw Shorts streamlines the video-making process. This is accomplished firstly by scanning and analyzing the uploaded script to identify primary concepts for creating a storyboard. Following this, the AI sources related media assets and aligns them on a timeline to match the script, it then generates voice narration. Raw Shorts also provides a user-friendly, drag and drop video maker that enables users to manually customize their AI-generated video drafts. Additionally, the platform hosts a royalty-free media library, which users can access to enrich their video content. Lastly, this platform offers users a variety of learning resources such as blogs on video marketing and promotion, alongside prompt customer support.

Website: rawshorts.com

