Rabbitique
rabbitique.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Rabbitique app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Rabbitique is a multilingual dictionary. It contains a vast knowledge about words from any written language. Think of a word and it will most likely find it.
Website: rabbitique.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rabbitique. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Rhymes.com
rhymes.com
WordTips
word.tips
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Wolfram Cloud
wolframcloud.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Cambridge Dictionary
dictionary.cambridge.org
Gridly
app.gridly.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
Jisho
jisho.org