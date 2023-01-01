QuizWhizzer is the ultimate classroom tool for creating fun gamified quiz races! Upload a background image and add the spaces for where players move to create a unique game board for your quiz. Then watch as students' avatars progress across the board in real-time as they answer the questions!

Website: quizwhizzer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to QuizWhizzer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.