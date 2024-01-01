WebCatalog

Qualitative

Qualitative

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: qualitative.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Qualitative on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.

Categories:

Productivity
User Research Software

Website: qualitative.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Qualitative. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

You Might Also Like

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Rally UXR

Rally UXR

rallyuxr.com

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Vectera

Vectera

vectera.com

Great Question

Great Question

greatquestion.co

CoNote

CoNote

conote.ai

Clideo

Clideo

clideo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

HubUX

HubUX

hubux.com

SocialWeaver

SocialWeaver

socialweaver.com

The User Interview Exchange

The User Interview Exchange

userinterviewexchange.com

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.