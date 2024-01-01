Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Qoddi on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Qoddi App Platform allows small teams to deploy any code from any repository like Github, GitLabs or Bitbucket. Qoddi manages all the infrastructure your app needs to run and scale on demand to match your app growth over time. Qoddi is 70% cheaper than other cloud provider.

Website: qoddi.com

