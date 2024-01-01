Qoddi
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: qoddi.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Qoddi on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Qoddi App Platform allows small teams to deploy any code from any repository like Github, GitLabs or Bitbucket. Qoddi manages all the infrastructure your app needs to run and scale on demand to match your app growth over time. Qoddi is 70% cheaper than other cloud provider.
Website: qoddi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Qoddi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.