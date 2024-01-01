Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Qik Meeting on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Qik Meeting is the world's smartest AI-powered unified business communication and collaboration app. It auto-generates minutes of every meeting and organizes all business communication data in one place whether work happens online, in-person or hybrid.

Website: qikmeeting.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Qik Meeting. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.