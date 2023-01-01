Grammarly is an American multinational technology company that develops the eponymous software, an English language digital writing tool using artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Through machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Grammarly’s product offers grammar checking, spell checking, and plagiarism detection services along with suggestions about writing clarity, concision, vocabulary, delivery style, and tone.The software was first released in July 2009 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Grammarly is headquartered in San Francisco, and has offices in Kyiv, New York City, and Vancouver.

Website: grammarly.com

