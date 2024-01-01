Highcharts
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publishing, data science, and finance. Highcharts has been in active development since 2009 and remains a developer favorite due to its robust feature set, ease of use, thorough documentation, accessibility compliance, and vibrant community.
