QA Wolf builds automated end-to-end tests for 80% of your user flows in just 4 months, maintains them 24-hours a day, and provides unlimited parallel test runs on our infrastructure. Did we mention that we guarantee zero flakes? We do that too. Start with a 90-day pilot that includes: A comprehensive test plan, automated tests written in open-source Playwright that you get to keep, and unlimited test runs on the environment of your choice. Here's a helpful list of everything you get, out of the box — whether it's 100 tests or 100,000. • End-to-end tests for 80% of user flows automated in 4 months. Tests are written in open source Playwright that you can download so there's no vendor lock-in. • Detailed test matrix and outlines in the AAA framework. • Unlimited, parallel test runs on any environment you choose. • 100% parallel run infrastructure that we host and maintain. • 24-hour maintenance of flaky and broken tests. • Guaranteed 100% reliable results — zero flakes. • Human-verified bug reports sent through your messaging app and as a bug ticket. • CI/CD integration with your deployment pipeline and issue trackers. • 24-hour access to full-time QA engineers at QA Wolf. ... it's the QA solution you've always wanted.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

