WebCatalog
Protter

Protter

wlab.ethz.ch

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Protter on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Protter — the open-source tool for visualization of proteoforms and interactive integration of annotated and predicted sequence features together with experimental proteomic evidence!

Website: wlab.ethz.ch

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Protter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Activepieces

Activepieces

activepieces.com

Preset

Preset

preset.io

Oryx

Oryx

configure.zsa.io

GitLab

GitLab

gitlab.com

Semgrep

Semgrep

semgrep.dev

DartPad

DartPad

dartpad.dev

ClearFlask

ClearFlask

clearflask.com

Limiter

Limiter

applimiter.com

Plane

Plane

plane.so

Artie

Artie

artie.so

Trianglify.io

Trianglify.io

trianglify.io

Standard Notes

Standard Notes

standardnotes.org

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy