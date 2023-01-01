PromptROI allows anyone to create their own AI prompt marketplace in minutes. They can create prompts, sell access to the output and never give away the actual prompt. It’s encrypted and safe inside the backend so your IP is protected. PromptROI also allows you to sell membership access to your marketplace and create residual income from your audience. The opportunities are endless.

Website: app.promptroi.io

