Project Management Institute
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: pmi.org
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Project Management Institute on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
Categories:
Website: pmi.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Project Management Institute. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.