Powerful Medical

PMcardio is a Class IIb certified medical AI-powered tool designed to interpret electrocardiogram (ECG) data for the diagnosis and treatment of various cardiovascular diseases. Accessible as a smartphone application, PMcardio supports 39 cardiovascular diagnoses, including a range of rhythms, conduction abnormalities, ectopies, axis deviations, infarctions and hypertrophies. PMcardio works with any 12-lead ECG, irrespective of its condition, and transforms ECG data into digital format for enhanced readability and sharing. Its advanced image recognition capabilities enable instant interpretation of ECGs taken from any source, including direct images from the user's computer screen. Beyond this, the PMcardio application provides immediate diagnosis and treatment plans, and allows users to export these reports securely. PMcardio also operates on all smartphone devices and can work with all 12-lead ECG machines, making it an accessible and versatile tool for ECG interpretation.

Website: powerfulmedical.com

