Pomodor is a simple app based on The Pomodoro Technique, made to help you focus on what matters! It allows you to break down your work into sessions, label them, and get a notification when the time is up. Take a look at your work habits on the stats page and sign in to sync your data.

Website: pomodor.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pomodor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.