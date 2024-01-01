Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accuracy. Used by CEO's, Investors and Leadership Teams, Planr's AI-powered tool provides an unbiased, scientific view of your data and predicts your NTM Revenue with 96% accuracy. Planr Categories include: Corporate Performance Management, Compensation Management, Marketing Analytics, Sales & Ops Planning, Sales Performance Management, and Workforce Management.

