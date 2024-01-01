WebCatalog

Planr

Planr

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: planr.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Planr on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accuracy. Used by CEO's, Investors and Leadership Teams, Planr's AI-powered tool provides an unbiased, scientific view of your data and predicts your NTM Revenue with 96% accuracy. Planr Categories include: Corporate Performance Management, Compensation Management, Marketing Analytics, Sales & Ops Planning, Sales Performance Management, and Workforce Management.

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

Website: planr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Planr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

You Might Also Like

Anaplan

Anaplan

anaplan.com

Forma.ai

Forma.ai

forma.ai

Qobra

Qobra

qobra.co

QuotaPath

QuotaPath

quotapath.com

Jedox

Jedox

jedox.com

Vena

Vena

vena.io

Aircover.ai

Aircover.ai

aircover.ai

sales-i

sales-i

sales-i.com

Intelogos

Intelogos

intelogos.com

HR Neeti

HR Neeti

hrneeti.com

Upsales

Upsales

upsales.com

Fullcast

Fullcast

fullcast.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.