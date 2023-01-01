Pizza Hut is an American restaurant chain and international franchise which was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas by Dan and Frank Carney. The company is known for its Italian American cuisine menu, including pizza and pasta, as well as side dishes and desserts. Pizza Hut has 18,703 restaurants worldwide as of December 31, 2019, making it the world's largest pizza chain in terms of locations. It is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., one of the world's largest restaurant companies.

Website: pizzahut.com

