Pixie is a Webflow CMS image optimizer. It's designed to enhance your site's performance by optimizing your images for speed without compromising on quality. Pixie can optimize images across your Webflow CMS image gallery, CMS images, eCommerce product images, and eCommerce product-related images. Pixie works by allowing you to select the image fields you want to optimize in your CMS, connect your Webflow accounts, and then resize your images if necessary.

Website: trypixie.io

