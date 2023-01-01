Ping Identity Corporation is an American software company established in 2002 by Andre Durand and Bryan Field-Elliot. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, United States with development offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tel Aviv, Israel, Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and Boston, Massachusetts. Ping also has European operations with offices in London, Paris, and Switzerland as well as offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, and Tokyo, serving Asia-pacific. The company's software provides federated identity management and self-hosted identity access management to web identities via attribute based access controls, similar to identity management system tools developed by Microsoft and Okta. This Single sign-on (SSO) gives users a single set of credentials to access applications (web applications, apps on mobile devices, VPN, etc) that have company data. This is primarily done with identity providers such as Ping, Okta, and Microsoft Azure by leveraging open standards such as SAML and OAuth. Ping Identity products include PingID, PingFederate, PingOne, PingAccess, PingDirectory, PingDataGovernance, and PingIntelligence. Along with Okta, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google these comprise the "identity meta system" as defined in "Design Rationale behind the Identity Metasystem Architecture".

Website: pingidentity.com

