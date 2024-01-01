Picsellia

Picsellia

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: picsellia.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Picsellia on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filter, and annotate your data in one single place. Picsellia’s centralized and intuitive labeling inter-face lets your teams annotate simultaneously. * Experiment Tracking: Track and compare your experiments and find your best-performing model. Once that's done, Picsellia will help you find the best hyperparameter combination to optimize your model performance. * Processings: Perform tasks such as Data Augmentation directly on the platform. Automate your processes and launch them at the time you want and on the data you want. * Model Deployment: Deploy your models in production in just one minute, with or without a server. You will have a scalable and serverless API endpoint! * Model Monitoring: Monitor your model performance in real-time. Identify and fix potential failure cases, before your clients experience them. Set up alerts. * Automated Pipelines: Turn your CV lifecycle into a workflow. Directly visualize and review your predictions to improve your training data and boost your models' efficiency. Picsellia is designed to be as extensible as it can be, our customers are not stuck with our products as we provide an open environment. It promotes collaboration, reduces failure rates, and scales with your business.
Categories:
Business
MLOps Platforms

Website: picsellia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Picsellia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

SAP

SAP

sap.com

CoreWeave

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

You Might Also Like

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

M47.AI

M47.AI

m47.ai

Tensorfuse

Tensorfuse

tensorfuse.io

DigitSquare

DigitSquare

digit7.ai

Avala

Avala

avala.ai

Supervisely

Supervisely

supervisely.com

Model Share

Model Share

modelshare.ai

Datasaur

Datasaur

datasaur.ai

Roboflow

Roboflow

roboflow.com

SentiSight.ai

SentiSight.ai

sentisight.ai

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.