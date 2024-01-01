Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filter, and annotate your data in one single place. Picsellia’s centralized and intuitive labeling inter-face lets your teams annotate simultaneously. * Experiment Tracking: Track and compare your experiments and find your best-performing model. Once that's done, Picsellia will help you find the best hyperparameter combination to optimize your model performance. * Processings: Perform tasks such as Data Augmentation directly on the platform. Automate your processes and launch them at the time you want and on the data you want. * Model Deployment: Deploy your models in production in just one minute, with or without a server. You will have a scalable and serverless API endpoint! * Model Monitoring: Monitor your model performance in real-time. Identify and fix potential failure cases, before your clients experience them. Set up alerts. * Automated Pipelines: Turn your CV lifecycle into a workflow. Directly visualize and review your predictions to improve your training data and boost your models' efficiency. Picsellia is designed to be as extensible as it can be, our customers are not stuck with our products as we provide an open environment. It promotes collaboration, reduces failure rates, and scales with your business.

Website: picsellia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Picsellia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.