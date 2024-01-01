Enhance your experience with the desktop app for KopiKat on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

KopiKat is a revolutionary generative data augmentation tool to improve the accuracy of an AI model without changing the network architecture. KopiKat extends standard data augmentation approaches by creating fresh replicas of original images while retaining all essential data annotations. The result is an enriched model that exceeds the quality and diversity of those generated by traditional data augmentation techniques.

Website: kopikat.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to KopiKat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.