Arthur
Website: arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and improve model accuracy for better business outcomes. * Explainability: Build trust, ensure compliance, and drive more actionable ML outcomes with Arthur’s explainability and transparency APIs * Fairness: Proactively monitor for bias, track model outcomes against custom bias metrics, and improve the fairness of your models. * Arthur’s research-led approach to product development drives exclusive capabilities in computer vision, NLP, bias mitigation, and other critical areas.
