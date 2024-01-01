Arthur

Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and improve model accuracy for better business outcomes. * Explainability: Build trust, ensure compliance, and drive more actionable ML outcomes with Arthur’s explainability and transparency APIs * Fairness: Proactively monitor for bias, track model outcomes against custom bias metrics, and improve the fairness of your models. * Arthur’s research-led approach to product development drives exclusive capabilities in computer vision, NLP, bias mitigation, and other critical areas.
Categories:
Business
MLOps Platforms

