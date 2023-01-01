WebCatalog
Datasaur

Datasaur

datasaur.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Datasaur on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Datasaur is the leading NLP data-labeling platform, driving 10X quicker project times and improving model performance by 2X.

Website: datasaur.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Datasaur. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PerfAI

PerfAI

perfai.ai

Sama AI

Sama AI

sama.com

Salesloft

Salesloft

salesloft.com

contents.com

contents.com

contents.com

Tulip

Tulip

tulip.co

YunoJuno

YunoJuno

yunojuno.com

Showpad

Showpad

showpad.biz

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

Studio Designer

Studio Designer

studiodesigner.com

ChartMogul

ChartMogul

chartmogul.com

ClevopyAI

ClevopyAI

clevopy.ai

Podio

Podio

podio.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy