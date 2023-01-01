Peugeot is a French brand of automobiles owned by Stellantis. The family business that preceded the current Peugeot companies was founded in 1810, with a steel foundry that soon started making hand tools and kitchen equipment, and then bicycles. On 20 November 1858, Émile Peugeot applied for the lion trademark.

Website: peugeot.com

