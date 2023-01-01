BQ Prime is amongst India’s youngest and most credible financial news platforms. BQ Prime is owned by Quintillion Business Media, a subsidiary of Quint Digital Media Ltd. Founded in 2016 as BloombergQuint, it was the first digital only, multimedia brand. In the years since, it has built a news and views service well-recognised for its independent, analytical and insightful coverage of the economy, business, financial markets, law and policy.

