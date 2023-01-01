WebCatalog
French Together

French Together

app.frenchtogether.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for French Together on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Forget boring grammar rules and useless vocabulary! Learn the 20% of French you need to understand 80% of conversations and speak French with confidence

Website: frenchtogether.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to French Together. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Grammar.com

Grammar.com

grammar.com

ELSA Speech Analyzer

ELSA Speech Analyzer

speechanalyzer.elsaspeak.com

BBC Learning English

BBC Learning English

bbc.co.uk

Engvid

Engvid

engvid.com

uTalk

uTalk

utalk.com

Justlearn

Justlearn

justlearn.com

LyricsTraining

LyricsTraining

lyricstraining.com

Languate

Languate

languate.com

Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind

verywellmind.com

Soofy

Soofy

soofy.io

Kanshudo

Kanshudo

kanshudo.com

Lingvist

Lingvist

learn.lingvist.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy