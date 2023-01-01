Perusall
app.perusall.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Perusall on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: perusall.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Perusall. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Kami
web.kamihq.com
Kahoot! Create
create.kahoot.it
Kahoot! Play
kahoot.it
Statusbrew
space.statusbrew.com
EduForFun
eduforfun.com
10 Minute School
app.10minuteschool.com
openHPI
open.hpi.de
OnCourse Systems
app.oncoursesystems.com
edunation
app.edu-nation.net
Schoology
app.schoology.com
Perlego
perlego.com
MathsWatch
vle.mathswatch.co.uk