Kami
web.kamihq.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kami app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Kami, the World’s #1 Digital Classroom Platform fostering flexible and collaborative learning for millions of teachers and students around the globe. Upload, create and annotate your teaching documents to share class or community-wide. Together, we’re encouraging students to truly love learning!
Website: kamiapp.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kami. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.