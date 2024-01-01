Perth Herald

Perth Herald

Perth Herald chronicles all the latest news about this city located on the banks of the Swan River. The online newspaper features mining and metals news, reflective of the huge impact the mining industry has on Perth and the north of the state which is substantially resources-rich. Perth Herald provides Australian news, international news, and business.

