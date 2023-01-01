PerformNOW is a web-based Contact eXperience Management system and CRM solution for the furniture industry. All the communication touchpoints with customers, suppliers, and employee candidates are automatically documented in segmented contact groups. In doing this, PerformNOW helps businesses improve sales lead performance and makes follow-up more productive. It centralizes contact interactions, enables automated campaigns, customer service ticketing workflows, and much, much more.

Website: performnow.com

