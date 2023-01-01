Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Patchstack on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Protect websites from plugin vulnerabilities with Patchstack. Be first to receive protection from new security vulnerabilities.

Website: patchstack.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Patchstack. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.